Horton, Edith, - 77, of Galloway, NJ passed peacefully at home on December 5, 2019. Edie was a homemaker and worked at Fralinger's Saltwater Taffy in Atlantic City. She enjoyed crocheting and adding to her impressive salt and pepper collection. She was known by her handle "Giggles" to her CB/Ham radio friends. Edie was strong willed but would kindly help anyone out and loved to laugh and appreciated the simple things in life. Her memories and great laughter will be especially remembered by her Aunt Bea, Chrissy, Sandy Warren and family, Lori Small and family and the early morning employees at Galloway Shoprite. She is predeceased by husband, George Henry Horton and parents, James and Janet Fish of Port Republic. Edie leaves behind sisters, Gladys Wolcott of Egg Harbor Twp. and Barbara (Stuart) Yowell of Florida; brother, Jim (Gerri) Fish of Smithville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you goes out to Edith's niece, Janet Wolcott for moving in and caring for Edith at her passing. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

