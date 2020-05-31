Houser (nee Antorino), Carmella Arlene, - 61, of Egg Harbor Township, Born Nov.4th 1957 went home when she lost her battle to cancer with her girls at her side. She is preceased by her parents Sal and Kitty, stepmom Rosemary, her siblings Sal Jr. and Nancy. She is survived by her daughters Christine (Tom) Welden, Jacqueline (Dawn) Houser, Rosie Antorino, sister Josie (Stan-Fuzzy) Hackett, grandchildren Nathan, Isabella, Zoe, Ellie, Paisley and Rhett nephews and nieces. Her last place of employment was a home health aid for Shore Memorial Hospital. She loved the holidays were she was a good baker and family and friends gatherings. She could be the life of the party with her wit and sense of humor. Carmella will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts her time here was to short. At the family request due to covid-19 burial will be private.

