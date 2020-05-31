Houser (nee Antorino), Carmella Arlene, - 61, of Egg Harbor Township, Born Nov.4th 1957 went home when she lost her battle to cancer with her girls at her side. She is preceased by her parents Sal and Kitty, stepmom Rosemary, her siblings Sal Jr. and Nancy. She is survived by her daughters Christine (Tom) Welden, Jacqueline (Dawn) Houser, Rosie Antorino, sister Josie (Stan-Fuzzy) Hackett, grandchildren Nathan, Isabella, Zoe, Ellie, Paisley and Rhett nephews and nieces. Her last place of employment was a home health aid for Shore Memorial Hospital. She loved the holidays were she was a good baker and family and friends gatherings. She could be the life of the party with her wit and sense of humor. Carmella will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts her time here was to short. At the family request due to covid-19 burial will be private.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Carmella Houser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Four friends from A.C. made a pact as kids to graduate college. This year, they achieved their goal.
-
113,000 temporarily dropped from getting unemployment payments
-
ID revealed of man killed by State Police on Garden State Parkway
-
Defying governor, owners of gyms in Cape May County, EHT plan June 1 reopening
-
Toll hikes start Sept. 13 on Atlantic City Expressway, parkway, turnpike
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.