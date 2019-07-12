Houston, Antoinette M. (nee DiMaggio), - 88, of Hammonton, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Division. Born in Hammonton she was a lifelong resident there. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Hammonton Canoe Club. Mrs. Houston was a self-employed hairdresser. She was predeceased by her husband, David C. Houston. She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Sharon and Jay Franchetti of Hammonton and one niece, Joann Sayre of Iowa. Funeral Services and entombment were private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association 2250 US Highway 1, North Brunswick, NJ 08092, to the American Cancer Society 626 N. Shore Road, Absecon, NJ 08201 or to the Charity of one's choice. Arrangements were by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

