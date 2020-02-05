Houston, Brian John, - 40, of Port Republic, entered eternal life on January 31, 2020. Born in Atlantic City on November 14, 1979. Brian graduated from Absegami High School and worked for over 20 years at Seaview Country Club in various positions. An avid Philadelphia sports fan, Brian especially loved his Eagles. He himself was quite the athlete and competitor especially when hitting the links. He was so very proud of his Irish heritage. He definitely acquired the "gift of gab" as well, having a great sense of humor whether delivering the punch line to a joke or telling a story. Brian was a kind and gentle soul who loved all dogs (Nemo & Gus), his hometown and the amazing Port Republic sunsets. He was always thinking of others and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He continued that kind and giving spirit even in death by being an organ donor. Brian is survived by his heart-broken parents, Jack and M. Celestine, his loved and admired sister, Shannon (Chris) Johansen, the loves of his life, niece and nephew Meghan and Matthew Johansen, his aunts, Leslie (Rich) Catando, Therese (Robert) Walters, Bernadette (Ray) Daley and Marlene Laird. His uncles, Jimmy (Holly), Geoffrey (Wendy) and Christopher (Zanette) Laird. Many cousins from the Houston, Hannum, Ward, Laird, Walters and Daley families. Brian is predeceased by his paternal grandparents Jack and Lucille Houston, maternal grandparents Jack and Mary Laird and Eugene Ciambella who was like a grandfather to him, and his uncles John P. Laird III and Uncle Billy. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Assumption R.C. Church), Pitney Road, Galloway. Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 AM till 11:00 AM. Brian's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
