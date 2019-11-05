Hovendon, Bruce W., - of Galloway, formerly of Monmouth County, was born October 3, 1952, and left us peacefully with his loving family by his side on November 2, 2019, after a courageous fight with cancer. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife and caretaker Judith Elizabeth; and two beautiful daughters: Amanda Madisson and Courtney Lynn; his brother Brian Hovendon (Teresa); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and family members, including brother-in-law Richard DeForest (wife Gail deceased), Aunt Anne Spencer, Aunt Ann Hovendon, and Uncle Toie Hovendon; mother-in-law Patricia Schenkel (Rab); sisters-in-law Nancy Gallagher (Clay) Patricia Hurden (George), and Genne Elwell (Bill); and brother-in-law George Elwell (Shannon). He is predeceased by his parents John M. Hovendon and Irene R. Hovendon; his precious sister Gail DeForest, and his pet dog "Miley." Bruce grew up in Monmouth County and graduated from Monmouth Regional High School and Franklin Pierce College. He joined the United States Navy and served upon the USS Ainsworth DD1090 as Sonar Technician with his sailor buddy, Steve Nelson. He retired from the Dept. of Environmental Protection as Principal Environmental Specialist and will be sadly missed by his good friend and colleague Eric Feerst (Terry) and all his co-workers at DEP: The Nelsons, Gladles, McGettigans, the Rificis, the Days, and the Griggs. Bruce enjoyed fishing, biking, camping, trips to Virginia and Upper State New York, but especially spending time with his family at Gardner's Basin and Christmas Eve at his brother's. A special thanks goes out to all our neighbors on Apache Court! Lisa Avis Faust, Eric Feerst, Richie & Angie, Clay Gallagher, The Gongs, Dr. LeWang and Staff, Dr. Behl and Staff, AtlantiCare (Mainland) Staff, Bacharach Institute of Rehabilitation, especially Roslyn and Mike, Chris Sansone, AtlantiCare Homecare's staff, Compassionate Care's staff - William, Bridget, and Steven who were there until the end. Tommy, Rita and Bob, and Diane Iannacone and family and Steven Voight, Integrity Autoworks, and the gang at "The Corner Tavern." A viewing will be held on Friday, November 8, from 6-8 PM, at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 8 PM. Graveside committal, with military honors, will be on Saturday, November 9, at 3 PM, at the Atlantic Co. Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

