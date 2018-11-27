Howard, Claire Etta, - of Galloway, passed away into the loving arms of the Lord on November 21, 2018. She was the first child born to the late Bessie Gray on February 20, 1948, in Mallory, WV. She will forever be remembered by her three daughters Octavia & Quintin Jones, Sr. (Lantana, TX); Victoria Ayo (Galloway) and Tamia Howard (Galloway); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brother Robert Gray (Albany, NY) and sisters Sherry Brown and Darcia Harden (Kingston, NY); a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday, November 30th at Heavensway Baptist Church located at 5082 Tremont Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. The viewing will be held from 10:30 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. with services immediately following.Interment will follow with a private ceremony. Memorial donations for Claire Howard can be made in c/o Octavia Jones at 9149 Witt Lane, Lantana, TX 76226. Arrangements entrusted to, and written condolences may be shared with the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.