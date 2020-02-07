Howardell, Frank W., - 77, a resident of Brigantine since 1956, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Frank was born in Atlantic City to the late Somers and Edna (Camp) Howardell. Frank was a graduate of Atlantic City High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Marines. Frank was an Atlantic City Firemen for 27 years retiring in 1993. He was a well known local surf fishing legend according to the Atlantic City Press. Frank could always be seen on the north end beach of Brigantine bringing in the big catch of the day. Through the years he won many surf fishing contests and awards. Frank was a loving father and a great "Poppy" to all his grandchildren. Frank is survived by his beloved wife Cheryl Howardell (nee Smith) and his children Michele Campione (Adolph), Kristi Gully (Michael), Cheri Harrington (Joe) and Jay Howardell (Shayna). He is the proud grandfather of Kalyn, Julianna, Jack, Delaney, Randy, Tyler, Lana and Lily. He is also survived by his brother Robert Howardell (Mary) and his sister Shirley Williams (Connie). He is predeceased by his brothers Somers, Jr. and Richard Howardell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration and gathering for Frank Saturday February 8, 2020 from 11 to 12 Noon at the Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 West Brigantine Ave Brigantine. Funeral service will follow at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. To share your fondest memory of Frank please visit www.keatesplum.com. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations in Frank's memory to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.

