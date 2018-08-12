Howe, Edward J Jr., - 72, of Juno Beach, FL, formerly of Ocean City, NJ passed away at home on Sunday, August 5, 2018. Born in Philadelphia on October 28, 1945, he attended Arizona State where he played football. An avid golfer with a great sense of humor, he was proud of his memberships to Pine Valley & Merion Golf Clubs. He worked as a lifeguard for Ocean City Beach Patrol where he met the love of his life, Peggy. He owned and operated the successful E J Howe wood flooring business until his retirement. Besides his wife of 53 years Peggy, he is survived by his son Edward III (Michelle), and daughter, Merry, and two grandsons, Connor and Riley. In keeping with Eddie's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Those wishing to honor his memory may make a donation to: Parkinson's Foundation 2200 SE First St. Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.