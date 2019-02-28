Howe, Patricia K., - 75, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born on March 25, 1943, in Vineland to Catherine and David Glover, Sr. and was a Vineland resident for most of her life. She attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and High School and graduated in 1961. She played basketball for Sacred Heart and was the star forward and captain. One of the fun stories that she shared with her family and friends was going to a Philadelphia TV station to dance on the TV show Bandstand. After high school, she attended Rutgers's University and graduated in 1965 with a degree in psychology. Pat was the part-owner of Howe's Standard Publishing Company for over 30 years where she enjoyed working with her family, employees, and customers until her retirement. She continued to touch many lives throughout her life and always wanted to help those in need. She continually donated to many charities and supported the local arts. In her spare time, she volunteered for Vineland Public Library, Vineland YMCA, Wheaton Village, and was a member of the Vineland Chamber of Commerce for many years. Pat is predeceased by her parents Catherine and David Glover, Sr.; her sister, Kathleen Lewis, and her brother, David Glover, Jr. Pat is survived by her three children: daughter Donna Garrett and husband Guy, her daughter Lauri Howe, and her son Jeff Howe and fiancée Dawn Frasnelli. She is also survived by her sister Midge Rizzo and husband Joe; grandchildren Alicia, Amber, Drew, Kelsi, Jenna, Kyle, Alexia, and Anthony, one great-grandson Cian; many nieces and nephews; and many friends. Pat's compassion is evident through her own words, "I think the legacy that I would like to leave behind would be one of kindness, sincerity, helping others, raising my children the best way I knew how, and making a difference in this world no matter how small." Her memory and good deeds will continue to be felt by those she touched. As per her wishes, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions to be made to one of these organizations which were very dear to her heart: the Alzheimer's Association (https://act.alz.org), the Vietnam's Women's Memorial Foundation (http://www.vietnamwomensmemorial.org); or the American Diabetes Association (http://www.diabetes.org/donate/). Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at (www.wbfuneralhome.com). Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
