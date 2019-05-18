Howell, Caroline Helen "Dolly", - of Dorothy, NJ, passed away May 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband, William T. Howell, as well as her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who were her heart and joy. Above all other accomplishment, Dolly cherished her family whom she loved with all that she was in this life. A celebration of Dolly's Life and Love will be held at Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway, NJ on Tuesday, May 21st from 11:00 to 12:00 PM with a service at 12:00 PM. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
