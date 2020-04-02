Howell, Mary Elizabeth, - 95, of Margate, passed peacefully away at her home on Saturday, March 28th, 2020. Mary was born in New Mexico to Mary Pazzi and Marco DeSalle; then raised in Ventnor by her father. She worked in the hospitality industry first as the proprietress of the New Yorker Restaurant beginning in 1949, until moving to Alameda, CA. to join her husband who was serving there in the US Navy. Mrs. Howell returned to the area in 1957, and purchased a home in Margate with her husband George where they raised their two sons, George and Mark. They owned and operated the Rustic Bar in A.C. from 1961 until they sold it in 2004. Mary is predeceased by her husband George, of Greenville So. Carolina, and her brother, Mike DeSalle of Atlantic City. She is survived by her son Mark, of Northfield and her son George and his wife Louise, of Hershey, PA., Grandchildren Brandon (Roe), Bridget (Neil) Gibson, and George Junior (Melissa), Eric (Megan), Kirsten Howell, Steven and Claudia Christianson. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Noah, Christopher, Dane, Vaeya. Memorial donations may be made to The National Kidney Foundation, 1500 Walnut Street, Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102. Entombment was held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Howell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

