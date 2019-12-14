Howell, Norman, Jr., - 85, of Cape May, NJ passed away at home with family at his side on November 27th, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, NJ he lived in Townsends Inlet before moving to Cape May. Norman was a graduate of Cape May High School in 1952 and enlisted in The United States Air Force. He proudly served for four years; serving in Loredo, Tx and two years in Kozoji, Japan. In 1957 he graduated from the NJ State Police Academy and retired as a Sergeant in the NJ State Police in 1980. Norman loved riding and breeding Quarter Horses, traveling much of the country to race them. He lived his true passion after retirement- raising his vegetable garden. He and his wife spent the last 23 years running Anne Smith's Farm Market in West Cape May where on any given day you would find him sitting by a burlap bag shucking corn. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Helen (nee Smith) Howell, his children: Edward Howell, Penny Howell, and his granddaughter Jamie (Raymond) Tarby. Also, surviving is his best friend and hound dog, Hana. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, DN 501B, 110 Shelter Rd., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.

