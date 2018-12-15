Howlett, Dolores M., - 84, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2018 with her loving family by her side. Born in Camden, raised in Atco & Morgan Village, she was affectionately known as Dee. Dee was a social person & enjoyed the company of others while playing mahjong & pinochle at the clubhouse. She was an excellent cook, an avid reader & looked forward to her monthly movie dates with her sister & sisters-in-law. Survived by her children, Robert Howlett & wife, Marge, Lisa White & husband, Joseph, her grandchildren, Jason & Nicole & her sister, Margaret Miller & brother-in-law, Jacob & many nieces & nephews. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 18, from 9:30-11 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM. A graveside burial service will be held at 1 PM at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Blackwood. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
