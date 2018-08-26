HOWLEY, MARY B. (nee Biross), - 94, of Pleasantville, (formerly of Atlantic City), died on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Our Lady's Residence in Pleasantville, NJ. Born and raised in Lakawana, Pa., Mary met and married her late husband Thomas F. Howley. They resided in North Jersey, she working for Citi Bank in New York City. After retirement from Citi Bank, Mary and her husband moved to Atlantic City. Following the death of her husband, Mary did volunteer work in the Rectory and Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea and also became an Eucharistic Minister. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Thomas F. Howley; her parents Mr. & Mrs. John Biross; her brothers PFC Leo Biross and John Biross. She is survived by her brother Joseph Biross of Sacramento, CA.; sister Marlene Patchett of Fullerton, CA.; and three nieces, Tracy Allen, Debra Golie and Robbin Kilgore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Mary Howley 11:00am Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Relatives and friends may call at the church from 10:30am. The Rite of Committal will be offered at the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
