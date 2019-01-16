Howling, Bernice Edith (Josh), - 88, of Galloway, passed away January 4, 2019. She was born in Hackensack, NJ. Josh was a children's librarian at the Wayne Valley Public Library for many years. Most recently she lived in the Four Seasons at Galloway and was a member of the Absecon Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed reading, current events, traveling with her husband, musical theater and visiting with family. She was predeceased by her husband, Roger Howling. Josh is survived by her 3 children--2 daughters and 1 son. Her daughter Judy and husband David Stebbins, her son Kenneth and wife Leslie Howling, her daughter Lynne Figg and partner Rick Smith. Josh had 5 grandchildren: Lynn Derman and her husband David, Eric Lajeunesse, Jacquie Howling, Alex Howling, Lauren Howling and Sean Figg. Her great-grandchildren are Kate Derman and Gigi Lajeunesse. A memorial gathering will be 9:30AM to 10AM, with a service at 10AM on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Please do not send flowers. Donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
