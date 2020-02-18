Hubbard, Katherine, - 62, of Vero Beach, FL, beloved mother and mom-mom passed away February 8, 2020 from Pancreatic Cancer. She was born and raised in Somers Point. She is survived by her husband James Hubbard, sister Natalie (Francis) Palmieri, daughter Kimberly Rambo, son William (Sharon) Rambo, grandson Peyton Cruz, and close family member Jeff Lewis. She was a LPN and worked for Shop Rite Supermarkets in Somers Point. She was a member of the VFW. She was loved and will be surely missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Thursday, February 20th 9:30-11am at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Service 11am. Burial following in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Service information
Feb 20
Visitation at Funeral Home
Thursday, February 20, 2020
9:30AM-11:00AM
Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home
304 Shore Road
Somers Point, NJ 08244
Feb 20
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
11:00AM
Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home
304 Shore Road
Somers Point, NJ 08244
