Barbara Lyon Hudgins, 81 years young of Atlantic City, New Jersey, entered life’s stage on April 15, 1937 as the last of eight children born to the late Leonard and Mabel Lyon in Durham, N.C. At the time of her birth, having just one brother, she became the seventh daughter of seven sisters and cherished that distinction throughout her life. Barbara departed this earthly life suddenly, yet peacefully, with her loving family by her side on January 9, 2019 at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark, Delaware.
As a child, Barbara and her siblings attended Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Durham, N.C., where she was very active in church-related activities, including Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, the Sunshine Band, and the Young Adult Choir, which laid the foundation and paved the way for her later becoming a devoted member of Union Baptist Temple in Atlantic City, where she served as the Chairman of the Trustee Board from 2013 - 2017.
Barbara distinguished herself early on as an academically gifted student at East End Elementary School, Whitted Junior High School, and Hillside High School in Durham, North Carolina, where she was a National Honor Society member and named the Third Honor Student in a class of 225 upon graduation. After High School, in 1955 Barbara entered North Carolina Central University (“NCCU”) (then known as North Carolina College), graduating in 1959 with a Bachelors Degree in Mathematics. Soon after graduating from college, Barbara relocated to Atlantic City, N.J. after meeting and marrying Atlantic City basketball legend and Harlem Globetrotter, Gene Hudgins. From that union one daughter, Gena, was born. And with a newly minted math degree in hand, Barbara was able to quickly land a job through then Superintendent Sam Gillingham as a math teacher at Atlantic City High School, where she served with distinction from 1962 - 1992. Barbara was recognized often as one of New Jersey’s most outstanding math teachers and invited by school districts throughout the country to evaluate their math curricula. She was elected President of the Atlantic City Education Association in 1981. During her tenure as President, Atlantic City Educators became the highest paid in Atlantic County.
Barbara was elected to the Atlantic City City Council as a Council-Member-at-Large in 1990, becoming the first woman to serve in that capacity and the first African American woman to serve on the City Council. She was elected to three consecutive terms as a Council-Member-at-Large, serving from 1990 to 2001. During that time, Barbara was the South Jersey Liaison to the New Jersey Black Issues Convention (“NJBIC”) under the leadership of United States Congressman Donald Payne. Through her work with the NJBIC and as a Councilwoman, Atlantic City residents were afforded many opportunities to participate in the New Jersey Civil Rights movement.
Barbara’s love for her alma mater, NCCU, and prodding from her sister, Teenie, led her to organize the Atlantic City Chapter of the NCCU Alumni Association in the early 90’s. In the mid 90’s, with Barbara as the catalyst, the A.C. Chapter of the NCCU Alumni Association spearheaded the effort to bring the “Approaching Storm” Football Classic to the Boardwalk Hall. This “first of its kind” event in Atlantic City, which pitted four well known Historically Black Colleges and Universities against one another, generated a great deal of excitement, exposure, and revenue for the City.
In addition, Barbara continued to serve right up to the day of her passing. She was a dedicated member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Union Baptist Temple, served on the Board of Trustees for the Atlantic City Library, and served on the Leadership Committee of the Atlantic City Women’s March being held on January 19, 2019.
In recognition of her outstanding work as a public servant, Barbara has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, some of which include the “Women Who Make a Difference” award from Zonta International of Atlantic City, the “Teacher of the Year” award from her peers in Education, the “Outstanding Community Servant” award from the Southern Jersey Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, the “Lifetime of Service” recognition by the Atlantic City Public Library, an “Outstanding Leadership” citation from the State of New Jersey, and the ”Outstanding Service and Leadership Award” from Union Baptist Temple, to name a few. However, the two awards she received of which she was most proud are the “Medal of Freedom Award” from the New Jersey Conference of the NAACP and the “Fannie Lou Hamer” award from the Atlantic County Democratic Committee, both of which were bestowed upon her for her extraordinary work in Civil Rights.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and six of her siblings, Leonard Lyon Jr., Christina Barbee, Helen Eaton, Louise Dixon, Juanetta Lyon, and Ernestine Lyon. She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Mable Butler of Springfield, Massachusetts; daughter, Gena Hudgins Ashe of Bethesda, Maryland; granddaughter, Kyndall Lynn Ashe of San Francisco, California; son-in-law, Mason Ashe of Bethesda, Maryland; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Her motto: Love life and live it to its fullest daily!
Sorority Rites for members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will be held for Barbara Hudgins at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Union Baptist Temple located at the corner of Pennsylvania & Drexel Avenues in Atlantic City, N.J. The Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Barbara Hudgins will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Union Baptist Temple, where friends may call from 10:30 am.
Consider a donation:
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you consider contributing to the “Barbara L. Hudgins Endowed Scholarship” at her beloved alma mater, North Carolina Central University. These funds will be used to provide scholarships to NCCU students with demonstrated need majoring in mathematics. Donations may be made either by mail or via online donations.
By Mail:
- Make checks payable to: The NCCU Foundation, Inc.
- Include the following statement on the notation line: Barbara Lyon Hudgins Endowed Scholarship
- Mail your donation to:
Advancement Services
North Carolina Central University
P.O. Box 19363
William Jones Building
Durham, North Carolina 27707
Online:
- Go to North Carolina Central University’s website via the following link: http://everyeagleeveryyear.org
- Clink on the tab: GIVING
- Select the amount of your donation.
- Insert: Barbara Lyon Hudgins Endowed Scholarship in the Comment section (under “Additional Information”)
