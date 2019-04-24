HUDGINS, EUGENE F., - 67, of Galloway, beloved Husband, Father, Son, GrandFather, Brother, Uncle & Nephew, peacefully passed away on April 16th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 2nd, 1952 in Atlantic City, NJ. "Gene", as he was lovingly known, was a native of Atlantic City and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1970. After graduation, Gene then enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving his country. Upon returning home from his tour of duty, Gene followed his passion and began working with local youth at the former Massachusetts Avenue School as a Youth Counselor. Always wanting to protect and care for people, Gene entered the Atlantic City Police Academy. After graduating from the academy, he first served as a Patrolman for seven years and in 1986, he became a K-9 Officer - where he and his partner, Dink Shepperson, were highly respected by the community they served. Gene also enjoyed working side by side with his much-loved K-9's officers, Shultz, Rex, & Bear. Not ready to retire, but wanting something different, Gene served as the Bailiff in the Atlantic County Municipal Court system working for Judges Weekes and Powell. Gene proudly retired in 2006, after faithfully serving in the Public Safety division for 30 years. Gene loved spending time with his family, often taking the time, while on duty, to come home to check on them. In 1981, Gene met the love of his life, his adoring Wife, Lorraine and from this romance, a beautiful blended family was born. Gene enjoyed outings with his family. They fished, enjoyed the beach and many other recreational activities. An enthusiastic sports fan, Gene loved the Eagles and he was on cloud 100 when the Eagles won their first Super Bowl. He enjoyed having a good time, playing cards and talking "trash" as his favorite past times. He also loved and cherished the times he spent with his Father-in-Law, Randy Mortimore, always getting good advice. Gene's generosity and kindness towards his family and friends will truly and deeply be missed, but his legacy will live on within his Wife, Children & Grandchildren. Gene will always be remembered for his gorgeous smile and those beautiful dimples. Gene was predeceased by his Mother, Julia Crosby, Father, Leland Stanford, two Brothers, Walter & Larry Crosby and Son, Daimyen Mortimore. Gene is survived by his devoted Wife, Lorraine; caring Son, Gene; doting Daughters, Tierra, Gena & Ghia; five loving Sisters, Vickie, Karen, Rhonda (Haywood), Kim & Cydnee; four Brothers, Kenny (Sharon), William B. (Karen), Kevin & Clayton; one Brother-in-Law, Anthony; several Caretakers, Harmony & Lyriq and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, fellow Officers sworn to Serve & Protect the community, and many, many Friends, all of whom he loved and touched deeply. Please join us for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Saturday ~ April 27th, 2019 at 12:00pm at Second Baptist Church ~ located at 110 Rev. Dr. Isaac Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
