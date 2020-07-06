Hudgins, Vickie, - 65, of Atlantic City, Vickie Lynn Hudgins transitioned peacefully from life here on earth on June 10, 2020, with family by her side. Vickie was a child of God and is now in heaven with Him. Vickie was born on September 28, 1954 to Julia Hudgins and Roy Gilmore in Atlantic City, New Jersey; however, she was raised by her mother and stepfather Ronald Crosby. Vickie attended the Atlantic City Public School System. Vickie was quiet, yet a hard worker. She was a casino employee for 33 years. The last casino she worked for was Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa. Vickie possessed a charitable heart and was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed. Vickie was predeceased by her mother and stepfather; three (3) brothers, Eugene Hudgins, Walter Hudgins, and Lawrence Crosby, and her nephew Moses Crosby. Vickie leaves behind to cherish their fond memories of her, three sons: Christopher D. Hudgins, Darrian L. Hudgins, and Matthew I. (Lizette) Hudgins; seven grandchildren: Christopher D. Hudgins, Jr., Darrian Watkins, Kiara Hudgins, Tykeis Hudgins-Mays, Darrian L. Hudgins, Jr., Matthew I. Hudgins, Jr., and Halal Hudgins, and two great grandchildren. She also leaves behind four brothers: Kenneth (Sharon) Crosby, William (Karen U.) Crosby, Kevin Crosby, and Clayton Crosby; five sisters, Karen J. Crosby, Rhonda Craig, Pamela Crosby, Darlene Medley, and Louvenia "Beany" James, and sister-in-law, Lorraine Hudgins. And, a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins and a beloved friend, Yvonne Foster. The memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., Heritage Park, Absecon, New Jersey.

