Hudgins, Vickie, - 65, of Atlantic City, Vickie Lynn Hudgins transitioned peacefully from life here on earth on June 10, 2020, with family by her side. Vickie was a child of God and is now in heaven with Him. Vickie was born on September 28, 1954 to Julia Hudgins and Roy Gilmore in Atlantic City, New Jersey; however, she was raised by her mother and stepfather Ronald Crosby. Vickie attended the Atlantic City Public School System. Vickie was quiet, yet a hard worker. She was a casino employee for 33 years. The last casino she worked for was Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa. Vickie possessed a charitable heart and was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed. Vickie was predeceased by her mother and stepfather; three (3) brothers, Eugene Hudgins, Walter Hudgins, and Lawrence Crosby, and her nephew Moses Crosby. Vickie leaves behind to cherish their fond memories of her, three sons: Christopher D. Hudgins, Darrian L. Hudgins, and Matthew I. (Lizette) Hudgins; seven grandchildren: Christopher D. Hudgins, Jr., Darrian Watkins, Kiara Hudgins, Tykeis Hudgins-Mays, Darrian L. Hudgins, Jr., Matthew I. Hudgins, Jr., and Halal Hudgins, and two great grandchildren. She also leaves behind four brothers: Kenneth (Sharon) Crosby, William (Karen U.) Crosby, Kevin Crosby, and Clayton Crosby; five sisters, Karen J. Crosby, Rhonda Craig, Pamela Crosby, Darlene Medley, and Louvenia "Beany" James, and sister-in-law, Lorraine Hudgins. And, a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins and a beloved friend, Yvonne Foster. The memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., Heritage Park, Absecon, New Jersey.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Vickie Hudgins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City Black Lives Matter protest ends in 7 arrests
-
‘We will be shutting the city down:’ July 4 protest planned for A.C.
-
Protest Saturday in Atlantic City draws attention of outlaw motorcycle club
-
No Borgata, no alcohol, no indoor dining when Atlantic City casinos resume business
-
Man dies by suicide after jumping off Ocean City bridge, police say
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.