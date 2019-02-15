Huenke, Barbara, - 61, of Absecon, NJ passed away February 13, 2019, following a short illness. Born in Somers Point, NJ, she was a long time Absecon resident who attended Holy Spirit High School class of 1975. She was most recently employed as a pharmacy technician. She also had many fond memories working at Sands Hotel and Casino and Lennox China. She is survived by her brother Gary Buck (Stacey) of Dorothy and Carol Wolchko of Egg Harbor Township. She is also survived by her adored nieces and nephews, Brian, Joshua (Adrienne) and Kelsey Buck. Joseph, Timothy, Jo-jo, and Alexis Wolchko. A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019, her birthday, from 11 am until 1 pm at Adams Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road Northfield NJ with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, EHT.
