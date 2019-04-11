HUFANA, MICHAEL L., - 63, of Town Bank, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 in the comfort of his home with his family at his side. He graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School and later attended Stockton State College. In his younger years, Michael worked as a carpenter, and a commercial fisherman. Most recently, he sailed as a United States Merchant Marine. Michael lived life to the fullest and enjoyed seeing the world. He loved the ocean and spent a large portion of his life surfing, fishing, and boating. He enjoyed many hobbies, but above all else, he loved to create masterpieces in the kitchen. Food was his passion, his art, and way of bringing everyone together. Michael is forever loved by his family: his wife, Diane "Sydney Kelly"; son, Andrew Hufana; mother, Peggy Hufana; aunt, Claire Vaughn; stepdaughter, Jordan Holland; stepson and wife, John and Melissa Saltzman; and his four grandchildren, Mason, Emma, Kylie, and Brody. Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday (April 13th) from 2:30pm until 3:30pm in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May with Michael's celebration of life ceremony to follow and begin at 3:30pm. Info and condolences spilkerfuneralhome.com
