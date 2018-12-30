Hughes, Eleanor Rita, - 91, of Wildwood, NJ, passed away peacefully December 28, 2018. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Edward and Anna Laskey. Eleanor worked for the City of Wildwood for many years and was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Hughes. She is survived by her son Edward Hughes and his wife Joanne Hadfield, and son Joseph Hughes. Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

