Hughes, Eleanor Rita, - 91, of Wildwood, NJ, passed away peacefully December 28, 2018. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Edward and Anna Laskey. Eleanor worked for the City of Wildwood for many years and was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Hughes. She is survived by her son Edward Hughes and his wife Joanne Hadfield, and son Joseph Hughes. Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.