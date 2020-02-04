Hughes, Elizabeth "Betty" F., - 93, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Pitman, NJ. She was born in September of 1926 in Bridgeton, NJ, graduated from Woodstown High School, and attended Asbury College. She is the wife of H. Raymond Hughes, former pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Cape May Court House. Betty married Rev. Hughes in 1951 and served with him since 1952 in Gibbsboro Methodist, Riverside, Pemberton, Point Pleasant Beach, Second Methodist Millville, West Park Bridgeton, and First United Methodist Cape May Court House. She loved visiting with her husband and teaching. She did some volunteering in the public schools. Betty was the pianist in the Bridgeton Youth for Christ and enjoyed singing in the church choirs. She sang in the Sisterhood Chorus, a group of Methodist ministers' wives. She was active in the United Methodist Women locally and on the district and conference levels. Betty is survived by her husband, Rev. H. Raymond Hughes; her four sons, Wes, Jim (Wendy), David (Sancha) and Steve (Connie); her grandchildren, Joshua, Kimberly, Shannon Elizabeth, Andrew, James, Holly, Shannon Noelle, Jon Mark, and Bethany; her six great-grandchildren; her twin sister Dolores Gebhardt; her sister Leah (Wilbert) Frazer. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1 Church Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Cape May Court House. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
