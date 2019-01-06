Hughes, Frances I., - 54, of Northfield, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness surrounded by her loved ones Wednesday January 2. She worked at AGA and Ocean City Fine Arts League where she displayed her amazing art work. She was a talented award winning artist with a deep love for the arts, she was passionate about the ethical treatment of animals, she was a compassionate vegan. She is survived by her mother Frances, a brother Michael (Audrey) sisters Patricia (Sandra) Catherine, Christina (Hunter) nieces and nephews Grahm (Andrea) Hunter, Riley, Hayden And Julia and her dear friends Ray and Carol Wilson and family. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226 or the Humane Society of Ocean City, PO Box 1254- Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226. A visitation will be held from 10-11am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, on Thursday, January 10th, 2019, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash Ave., Linwood, NJ. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
