Hughes, Gerald "Jerry" Alvin , - 83, passionate lover of horse racing, golfing, reading, beer, and John Wayne movies, passed away on January 27th. Jerry was born on September 3rd, 1935 in Newark, NJ as the second eldest of four children to Edward and Gladys Hughes. Soon after graduating from St. Michaels High School, Jerry's best friend would ask out a girl at the local candy shop, leaving Jerry to take out her best friend, who only agreed to the date because he had a cool car. She already shared his first name, but would soon go on to share his full name when Geraldine Carola became the Geri Hughes to his Jerry Hughes on January 14, 1956. Their love story would bring them to Hazlet, New Jersey, and spawn three strong, intelligent, beautiful daughters that would adore him, test his patience, and smother him with love throughout his life: Debi, "The Boss," Lisa, "The Nurse," and Tish, "The Baby." Jerry took extreme pride in his 40+ years as an iron worker and a dedicated lifetime parishioner of any Catholic church that would have him, from Hazlet and Hazleton to West Palm Beach and Egg Harbor Township. But perhaps his biggest joy was in his role as Pop Pop to Johnny, Ricky, Tara, Erica, and Joey, and as a literal "Great" Pop Pop to Ricky and his wife Rachel's upcoming son, Ricardo, who he hoped to meet this spring. After retiring in 1997, Jerry spent the first few years torturing Geri by traveling the east coast in a motorhome before they finally settled down, splitting their time between summers in New Jersey with the family, and winters in Florida where he discovered a giant new group of friends and a late-in-life love of golfing, of which he consistently described his skill level as "not half bad." Preceded in death by his parents and brother Al, Jerry is survived by his aforementioned wife, three daughters, and five grandchildren, as well as his sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Jack McLaughlin, brother John Hughes, son-in-laws John Filizzola and Richard Marshall, and numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and dear friends. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, Saturday February 2, 2019 at 11:00am at The Church of St. Katharine Drexel, 6075 W Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Where friends may call from 9:30am till the time of the service. Interment to follow, Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, Jerry's family asks that a donation be made in his name to St. Katharine Drexel Church.
