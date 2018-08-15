Hughes, Lester "Lett" Sr., - 80, of Erma, passed peacefully in his home in Erma on August 11, 2018. He is survived by his three children: Lester Hughes, Jr. (Gerri), Krista Bass (Donnie), and Jennifer Dobitsch (Jules), as well as seven grandchildren: Malynda Hughes; Caleb, Jacob, and Bella Grace Bass; Mackenzie Hughes and Evy Dobitsch; and great-grandchild, Julian Hughes (child of Mackenzie). Lester was born on September 17, 1937, in Cape May Court House, New Jersey, to Lester and Alberta Hughes and predeceased by his brother, Robert "Muggs" Hughes. He was a man dedicated to and proud of his hard work ethic. He served in the United States Marine Corps from September 17, 1956, to September 18, 1962. Following his service, he worked as a tractor-trailer driver for Grace Oil for 32 years before retiring from the company. Even in his retirement, he could not sit still and spent most days working for Myers Farm. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 17, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where the viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Tabernacle Cemetery, Erma. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Love of Linda Cancer Fund, an organization that is dear to our family, at the address: PO Box 1053, Wildwood, N.J. 08260 or phone number: (609) 522-5191. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
