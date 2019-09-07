Hughes, Merrill (Patrick), - 83, of Smithville, NJ passed away at his home on September 4, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Pat was full of joy and brought a smile to all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia McGuinness Hughes, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a lifetime of friends in the community where he lived for nearly 20 years. Mr. Hughes, a resident of Smithville, New Jersey was born on February 12, 1936 to Merrill and Marie Hughes in Queens, New York. He honorably served his country as a United States Marine as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. Later in life, he was joined many clubs including the Marine Corp League, 4 Seasons Veteran Club, AOH, Irish Cultural Society and Knights of Columbus. He also took great pride in his Irish heritage and enjoyed golfing, Irish music, fishing, playing and watching sports, and spending time with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in his name to St Jude's Children Hospital or the Society for the Blind. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9th from 10:00 to 12:00 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 591 New Jersey Ave, Absecon. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
