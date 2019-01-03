Hughes Sr., William "Bill", - 83, of Galloway, passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the age of 83 in Phoenix, Arizona following a brief illness. Bill's wife of 60 years, Maureen, was by his side as he passed. His children Billy "UZ" (wife Catherine); Eileen and Linda (husband Danny), and his grandchildren Michael, Malia & Elizabeth were also with him in his final hours. Bill was born in Philadelphia and raised his family in Ventnor, where he worked for the city as a carpenter for 30 years. After his retirement, Bill and Maureen moved to Galloway and had a home in Phoenix, AZ to escape the winters. In addition to being a carpenter, Bill worked at the Atlantic City Race Track, was a member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered at his church where he was lovingly called "the juice man" by the children as he distributed juice after mass. Bill adored his family, children and the simple things in life and savored every moment. Bill leaves behind his immediate family, his sister Eleanor, extended family and friends. He will be greeted in Heaven by his mother Edith; brother Buddy; sisters Gladys and Dolores as well as many other family and close friends. Viewing will be held Sunday, January 6, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ 08205. A Second Visitation will be at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 603 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201at 10am on Monday, January 7th followed by Mass at 11am and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's honor to the American Cancer Society, Arthritis foundation or Hospice of the Valley, AZ. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor.
