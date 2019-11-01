Hughes, William J., Sr., - of Ocean City, passed away on October 30, 2019. Friends may call Sunday afternoon, November 3rd from two until five o'clock at The Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. Burial Office and Requiem Eucharist will be offered Monday morning, November 4th at 11 o'clock from Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 30th Street at Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until the time of service. Full obituary will be published in Saturday's edition of the Atlantic City Press. www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries