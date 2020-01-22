Humphrey, James, - 85 , of Atlantic City, Sunrise November 11,1934 - Sunset January 7,2020. Funeral Services Friday January 24, 2020. Viewing from 9 am-11 am ~ Service 11am. Mikal's Funeral Parlor 30 N Pennsylvania Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401.

