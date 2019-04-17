Humphreys, Dr. Neil J., - 84, passed away quietly at his home on Sunday, April 14th in Farmville, VA after a short illness. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 22, 1934, the first child of George and Bertha Humphreys. He graduated from Yeadon High School, in PA in 1952, and entered Drexel Institute of Technology, majoring in business and serving with the Army ROTC. At Drexel, he met his future wife, Barbara Capece. Upon graduation in 1957, he was commissioned a lieutenant in the Infantry. After completing his active duty military obligation, Dr. Humphreys worked for IBM as a data analyst while continuing his education by working towards his MBA at Drexel. Neil and Barbara were married on August 5, 1961 in Evanston, IL where she was attending Graduate School at Northwestern Univ. In 1965, he entered the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and earned his Ph.D. in 1969. Dr. Humphreys joined the faculty at Virginia Commonwealth University in 1970 where he taught in the Business School for 17 years. From 1987-1993, he taught at Louisiana Tech and Grambling University in Ruston, LA before eventually finding his way back to Virginia and Longwood University, where he continued teaching until his retirement in 2000. Dr. Humphreys also continued to serve with the US Army Reserve in various assignments until his retirement in 1994 at the rank of lieutenant colonel. From his childhood, Dr. Humphreys vacationed with his parents at the "Shore" in Avalon, NJ. As a professor of business and management, Dr. Humphreys was always looking for entrepreneurial opportunities at the Shore and in 1975, he and Barbara bought Springer's Homemade Ice Cream in Stone Harbor, NJ. Over the next 41 years during summer breaks from teaching, the Humphreys Family operated Springer's. The reputation for the best ice cream at the shore was well-known, but Neil and Barbara took it to new heights and Springer's was recognized as one of the top ice cream stores in America several times. Today, Neil's daughter, Mary, continues to own and operate the iconic establishment. Dr. Humphreys was an avid model railroader and a member of the High Bridge Railroad Club in Farmville and the Patcong Valley Model Railroad Club in Richland, NJ. Dr. Humphreys was also a Rotarian in both Virginia and New Jersey, as well as a member of the Military Officers Association and the Masonic Lodge in Farmville. Finally, Dr. Humphreys followed the Lord's example to help others through his church service, as a scout leader, mentoring students, participating with community efforts, and was always on the lookout for someone in need. He was generous to a fault and compassionate towards all. Dr. Humphreys is survived by his sister, Ms. Susan Mason, from Midlothian, VA; son Paul and Paul's wife, Tammy, from Springfield, VA; daughter Gloria from Howell, MI; and daughter Mary from Wayne, PA. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Devon Humphreys, Austin, TX; Brandon Humphreys, Farmville, VA; Aubrie Humphreys, Payson, UT; Neil Humphreys-Goldenthal, Wayne, PA; Rhianna Humphreys, Springfield, VA; and his first great grandchild, Averie Humphreys-Bale. Neil and Barbara were married for almost 56 years until her death in 2017. To celebrate Neil's life, there will be visitation at Puckett Funeral Home, 115 Covington Court, Farmville, VA on Tuesday, April 16th from 6-8 PM followed by a funeral service at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1301 Milnwood Rd in Farmville on Wednesday, April 17th at 11 AM. Another visitation and funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2530 Stinson Lane, Norristown, PA on Thursday, April 18th. Visitation at 10 AM followed by funeral services at 11 AM and the burial at Philadelphia Memorial Park, 124 Phoenixville Pike, Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers, an "In Honor Donation" to the Wounded Warrior Project would support a cause that was important to Neil for many years.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.