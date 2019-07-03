HUNT, MARY RITA, - 89, of Atlantic City, was born on December 1st, 1929 to the late John and Bessie Duncan in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She departed this life and went home to be with OUR LORD on June 28th, 2019 at home, surrounded by Family. "Mom Mom Rita" as she was affectionately called by LOVED ONES attended the local catholic schools and graduated from Holy Spirit High School. She worked for the Atlantic County Clerk's Office for over 25 years. Mary was also an Ambassador for the Atlantic City Police Department for many years. Mary was a devoted lifetime member of St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church of the Atlantic City. Preceding her in the afterlife are: her Daughter, Paula L. Hunt, her Husband, Thomas Hunt and two Great-Grandchildren. She leaves to cherish her memories: her two loving Daughters, Sharyne and Joan; her four adoring GrandDaughters, Angela Hunt (Brian) of Virginia, Nicole Cheatham, Michelle Hunt, and Donnetta Beck who served as her caretaker, all of Atlantic City, NJ; seven Great-Grandchildren and a host of other loving family members and friends. A Funeral Mass of Love will be held today ~ Wednesday ~ July 3rd, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church ~ located at 2651 Atlantic Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Visitation from 10:00am 11:00am. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC (609-344-1131).

