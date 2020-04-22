Hunt, Maryellen (nee McCann), - 94, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully in the Heritage Assisted Living Facility on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born in Philadelphia she was a resident of Hammonton for 20 years and previously resided in Folsom. She was a retired glass inspector for Dougherty Brothers of Vineland. Mrs. Hunt was a talented doll maker and hand painted exquisite porcelain doll faces. She also loved to sew all sorts of things but she especially enjoyed making doll dresses. Mrs. Hunt was predeceased by her husband, Donald S. Hunt. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Silverman and her husband Morris of Hammonton; her son Lawrence Hunt and his wife Coral; four grandchildren, Melanie, Frank, Christa; Lorie and 2 great grandchildren, Ryan and Madelyn. Funeral Services and burial in Greenmount Cemetery will be private. Memorial Donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 226 French St., Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com).
