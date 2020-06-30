Hunt, Thomas "TJ", - 20, of Wildwood Crest, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Delaware while out working for Delmarva Power as a part of his mechanical engineering internship program for Drexel University. He was born on May 7, 2000 to Thomas and Barbara Hunt. He was a 2018 graduate of St. Augustine Prep where he was a dedicated member of the school's crew team. TJ filled the lives of all those he knew with so much joy. His smile and laughter would light up any room. TJ loved the simple things in life: country music, Philly sports, good food, and time spent with family, friends, and his girlfriend Courtney. He is survived by his sister, Maddie; brother, Alex; three grandparents; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family, friends, and all those who were touched by TJ's infectious smile and laugh are invited to pay their respects at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 on Thursday, July 2nd from 9-11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Assumption Church, 7100 Seaview Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260 at Noon to celebrate and honor his life. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the TJ Hunt Memorial Fund and mailed to 232 Linda Anne Ave., North Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Tags

Load entries