Hunt, Vivian, - 89, of Brigantine, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019. Vivian was beloved by many in the community where she lived for more than 70 years. In the 60s, Vivian launched the island's first community newspaper, the Brigantine Times, where she served as editor. Her business acumen showed in her work as a real estate agent where she loved introducing folks to the island. But real estate wasn't her only license: she earned her single-engine pilot's license, and could be seen buzzing over Brigantine in her Ercoupe. A woman of integrity and deep faith, she also had a contagious delight in life: in good Italian food, sing-along songs, small children, flying, jet skiing, and feeling the beach sand between her toes. Vivian was born in Egg Harbor, NJ. She graduated from Pleasantville High School and met her husband, Thomas J. Hunt, after his service in WWII. She is survived by her children, Carol Morgan Hunt of Ashland, Oregon; Thomas J. Hunt, Jr. (Debbie); and James D. Hunt (Valerie), both of Brigantine; her grandchildren Thomas James Hunt of Brigantine; Jeffrey V. Hunt of Ashland; and Christina M. Hunt (Tony) of Brigantine; and great-granddaughter StevieLynn Hunt of Brigantine. Vivian was predeceased by her husband Thomas J. Hunt, parents Vincent and Rose Jones of Egg Harbor as well as her two brothers Vincent K. "Buddy" Jones and Allen G. "Corky" Jones. Services will be at the Brigantine Bible Church,103 Bayshore Ave, Brigantine, NJ 08203, on February, 13th from 10am until the time of services at 11am. Burial following at Laurel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brigantine Bible Church. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at Adams-Perfect@comcast.net
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(1) entry
So sorry for your loss, Ed Kline, former Mayor of Brigantine
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.