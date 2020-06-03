Hunter, Diane, - 63, of Stone Harbor, NJ, died peacefully in her home on Friday, May 29th. Born in Pittsburgh on June 29th, 1956, the youngest of four children, she spent most of her life in Stone Harbor, where she met and married her beloved husband and raised her three children. She spent over thirty years as a registered nurse working in the Intensive Care Unit at Cape Regional Medical Center. She had a compassionate and generous spirit that was happiest in the service of others. A voracious reader, Diane could often be found in her spare time at the library or at the beach with a mystery novel in hand. She had a big heart, an even bigger smile, and a warm sense of humor. She loved to make others laugh and will be remembered for the many practical jokes she pulled on friends and family over the years. She is now home with her parents, Madeline and Walter Breen and her sister Kitty Breen. She is survived by her husband of thirty-three years, John Hunter; her three children, Madeline Hoff, Emily Hunter, and John Hunter III; her sisters, Patricia Breen and Mary Christine Prewitt; her adored grandson, Logan Hoff; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. For the safety and well-being of relatives and friends, a service will be held privately. There will be a celebration of her life to be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Diane's memory to The Sturge Weber Foundation at www.sturge-weber.org. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of Diane Hunter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries