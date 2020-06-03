Hunter, Diane, - 63, of Stone Harbor, NJ, died peacefully in her home on Friday, May 29th. Born in Pittsburgh on June 29th, 1956, the youngest of four children, she spent most of her life in Stone Harbor, where she met and married her beloved husband and raised her three children. She spent over thirty years as a registered nurse working in the Intensive Care Unit at Cape Regional Medical Center. She had a compassionate and generous spirit that was happiest in the service of others. A voracious reader, Diane could often be found in her spare time at the library or at the beach with a mystery novel in hand. She had a big heart, an even bigger smile, and a warm sense of humor. She loved to make others laugh and will be remembered for the many practical jokes she pulled on friends and family over the years. She is now home with her parents, Madeline and Walter Breen and her sister Kitty Breen. She is survived by her husband of thirty-three years, John Hunter; her three children, Madeline Hoff, Emily Hunter, and John Hunter III; her sisters, Patricia Breen and Mary Christine Prewitt; her adored grandson, Logan Hoff; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. For the safety and well-being of relatives and friends, a service will be held privately. There will be a celebration of her life to be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Diane's memory to The Sturge Weber Foundation at www.sturge-weber.org. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Brigantine shuts beach for overcrowding
-
‘I am afraid’: Casino workers keep heads up but still worried after two months sans jobs
-
Atlantic City enacts 7 p.m. curfew through June 8 after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protest
-
113,000 temporarily dropped from getting unemployment payments
-
Atlantic City enacts curfew as protest gives way to 'criminal activity'
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.