Hunter, Jeffrey, Sr., - 65, of Egg Harbor Township, the youngest son of the late Sterling Hunter and Dorothy Faulkner was born June 2, 1954, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He went home to be with his heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Jeffrey was known for his smooth demeanor, impeccable dress style and his dry sense of humor. He was also a great dancer. Jeffrey received his education in the Atlantic City Public schools and began most of his employment in the casino industry with 30 plus years at Bally's Casino retiring as a dual-rate manager. Later, he came out of retirement to work at Sugarhouse Casino in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, until 2017. He met co-worker and years later married the love of his life Monica Whittington. He jokes that he knew he was going to marry her when she had him over to her late grandmothers' house for a date where he was served a four-course meal. Later in life, Jeffrey accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized. He served God as a deacon and dedicated member at Lighthouse Community Church. Jeffrey was a disciple for the Lord and spent many of his days reading and learning the word of God. In 2008, Jeffrey fulfilled his dream and became a business owner and operator of Superior Casino Gaming School, LLC in his hometown of Atlantic City, New Jersey. Jeffrey developed a passion for photography, developing and sketching early in life. Jeffrey became an avid golfer. His love affair started when Tiger Woods took the sport of golf by storm. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 35 years, Monica R. Hunter; three children, Jareef L. Hunter, Jamillah R. Hamilton (Roy) and Jeffrey "Jahi" Hunter Jr.(Venessa). Seven grandchildren, Jariyah, Mylah, Misah, Orion, Noah, Melina and Champ, five siblings, Sterling "Corkie" Hunter (Gwendolyn), Leslie Hunter, Darrin Hunter (Medina), Corey Hunter (Sidena), and Trina Hunter, He is predeceased by his beloved sister, Melina Faulkner. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Jeffrey's Life Celebration on Saturday, January 11, 2020, viewing from 9 am to 11 am with a service to follow at 11 am. At the Lighthouse Community Church, located at 1311 South Main St. Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Jeffrey will be laid to rest at the Zion Cemetery, located at 669 Zion Rd., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Funeral Services are under the care of the Adams Perfect Funeral Home.
