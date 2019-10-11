Hunter, Walter Robert, - 95, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from cancer at the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home. He was a WWII Navy Veteran and active in the Absecon Presbyterian Church and VFW. He is survived by his three stepchildren, Joanne Kleiner of Bohemia NY and James and Cheryll Kleiner of South Windsor CT. Also step-grandchild Janet and Chris Costa of Australia and two great-grandchildren Tyler and Caleb. His two sons predeceased him and have welcomed him in Heaven, Robert and Jimmy Hunter. He is reunited with his beloved wife Irene in heaven. Service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Absecon Presbyterian Church, where the viewing will begin at 12:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Condolences, saracenofuneralhome.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Dispatching practices contribute to Sea Isle's fire problems
-
New movie starring Mark Hamill to film in Cumberland County
-
As more outlaw bikers show up, Wildwood considers canceling Roar to Shore
-
Northern lights possible Saturday, Sept. 28
-
Second teacher in state health benefits fraud case loses license
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.