Hunter, Walter Robert, - 95, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from cancer at the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home. He was a WWII Navy Veteran and active in the Absecon Presbyterian Church and VFW. He is survived by his three stepchildren, Joanne Kleiner of Bohemia NY and James and Cheryll Kleiner of South Windsor CT. Also step-grandchild Janet and Chris Costa of Australia and two great-grandchildren Tyler and Caleb. His two sons predeceased him and have welcomed him in Heaven, Robert and Jimmy Hunter. He is reunited with his beloved wife Irene in heaven. Service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Absecon Presbyterian Church, where the viewing will begin at 12:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Condolences, saracenofuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries