Hunziker, Robert (Bob) A., - 76, a longtime resident of Tuckerton, NJ went home to be with the Lord. He passed away peacefully in his home on May 2, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Bob was born in Philadelphia, PA, where he graduated from Father Judge High School. He then went on to serve as a medic in the United States Army and later returned home with an honorable discharge. Bob worked as a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local #19 for many years. In the later years, after retirement, he was known by many as "Bob the Rodman". Inspired by his love of fishing he took up the hobby of building custom fishing rods, repairing reels, and creating other unique fishing gear. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Anna Hunziker, his brother John, his sister, Doris Kowalewski and her husband, Frank. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, his beloved stepchildren, Jonathan Turcol, Terra Turcol and Lisa Ferketich (John), his grandsons, John Ferketich and Jordan Clarke. His loving nephew and Godson, Frank Kowalewski (Karen) and their family, his sister, Barbara Streit (Jerry), his Brother in laws, James Whitesel (Donna), Dennis Whitesel (Patti) and many more beloved nieces and nephews and their families.Bob lived life simply and, on his terms, with loyalty and integrity. He was proud to be a member of Local #19 and the years he served in the military. He loved his family and cared deeply about his friends. He had a soft spot for animals and from time to time during his years of commuting he would find a cat along the road and bring it home where he knew it would be safe. Bob enjoyed the Philadelphia Eagles, the Florida Keys, flannel shirts, and staying home watching TV. During his lengthy illness, and each day he faced every challenge with courage and trust in his medical team. A note of gratitude to Dr. Walter Miller and the wonderful group at his office, and Dr. Gary Vigilante and his team. Bob will be missed by all who knew and loved him. We will miss his sense of humor, his laughter, and his "to be perfectly honest with you" advice. A get together of remembrance will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in his memory to the VFW, 30 Gifford Road, Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Arrangements by Wood Funeral Home, 134 East Main St., Tuckerton, N.J. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
