Hurchik, Michael Andrew, - 54, of Atlantic City, N.J., died at home on September 3, 2019. Michael was born February 19, 1965 in Camden, N.J. He spent his early years in Blackwood, N.J. Michael was a long-time resident of Ventnor, N.J. He was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School and Pittsburg Technology Institute. Michael worked as a slot technician at various casinos in Atlantic City as well as Fort Myers, Florida. His most fulfilling job was working at the Ventnor Fishing Pier. Michael was at his happiest when he was fishing. He was an avid, knowledgeable fisherman and people relied on him for his advice. Michael was a spiritual man committed to his faith. He is survived by his brother John (Cheryl), sisters Susan and Mary Beth (Markus), Aunt Rosemarie and Uncle David Wing, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers send donations to, Atlantic care Fox Chase Cancer Center. A visitation will be held from 10-11am, followed by an 11 am service on Friday, September 13th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

Tags

Load entries