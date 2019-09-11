Hurchik, Michael Andrew, - 54, of Atlantic City, N.J., died at home on September 3, 2019. Michael was born February 19, 1965 in Camden, N.J. He spent his early years in Blackwood, N.J. Michael was a long-time resident of Ventnor, N.J. He was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School and Pittsburg Technology Institute. Michael worked as a slot technician at various casinos in Atlantic City as well as Fort Myers, Florida. His most fulfilling job was working at the Ventnor Fishing Pier. Michael was at his happiest when he was fishing. He was an avid, knowledgeable fisherman and people relied on him for his advice. Michael was a spiritual man committed to his faith. He is survived by his brother John (Cheryl), sisters Susan and Mary Beth (Markus), Aunt Rosemarie and Uncle David Wing, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers send donations to, Atlantic care Fox Chase Cancer Center. A visitation will be held from 10-11am, followed by an 11 am service on Friday, September 13th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City is getting a supermarket. Can the resort keep it?
-
After pedestrian death, EHT residents frustrated with pike lighting
-
'Celebrate America Parade' coming to Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday
-
UPDATE: Second power outage resolved in Cape May County
-
State finds Pleasantville schools' half-days too short
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.