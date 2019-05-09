Hurley, William (Bill) Richard, Sr., - 72, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Bill courageously battled cancer for several years. Bill will be sadly missed by his devoted wife of 46 years, Sharon Hurley (nee Sendrick). Bill and Sharon have two wonderful children James (Janine) and Jennifer. Bill is also survived by his other children William Jr. (Beth) and John. Pop Pop had 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren that he loved dearly. Bill is survived by his brothers Raymond Jr., Frank and Patrick Hurley, his sister Kathy Hurley-Evans and many nieces and nephews. Bill is predeceased by his parents Raymond P. Hurley Sr. and Helen M. Hurley (nee Pressler). Bill enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at 16 and was a proud Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War. He also proudly served in the Air Force and the Air National Guard. Bill continued serving as an Atlantic City Police Officer in 1969, where he held many positions. He was an original member of the K9 Unit (Class 1 and 2), Range Master and competitive shooter, founding member of the city SWAT Team, Scuba, and Vice Squad. He retired as a Detective Sergeant in 1994. Many will remember his love of classic cars and garage tinkering. As well as being an avid outdoor sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. Services will be held at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home 58 S New York Road (RT 9) Galloway, NJ 08205 from 1-3pm and 5-7pm on Saturday May 11, 2019. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warriors or Disabled American Vets.
