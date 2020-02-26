Hurst-Kyle, Merle Ann, - embarked on a new journey on February 21st, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, and educator, who spent 36 years teaching Kindergarten in Atlantic City. For almost all of those years, she taught at Chelsea Heights School. A proud graduate of Ohio State University, she passionately cheered for the Buckeyes. She also loved broadway musicals, the students whose lives she had the privilege of touching, reading, and enjoying the little things that played to her quirky and fun sense of humor. She is survived by her children, Katie Kyle Forman (Brian) and Kenny Kyle, her grandchildren, Maddie and Miles, her father, Ed Hurst, her brother, Brian Seth Hurst, and many wonderful friends who were very special to her. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, in Northfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Merle's memory by donating to WHYY, 150 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Most Popular
-
Galloway Township woman dies after car crash
-
Brooklyn woman charged with running brothel in Egg Harbor Township
-
With The Local's Spot, Somers Point bar finally has great food to match great view
-
Suspension stands, DC trip allowed for Ocean City student found with bullet casings
-
Atlantic City police investigate death at Golden Nugget
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
Excellent References. 25 Years Experience. Custom Work & Drywall Repairs. High End Quali…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.