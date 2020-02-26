Hurst-Kyle, Merle Ann, - embarked on a new journey on February 21st, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, and educator, who spent 36 years teaching Kindergarten in Atlantic City. For almost all of those years, she taught at Chelsea Heights School. A proud graduate of Ohio State University, she passionately cheered for the Buckeyes. She also loved broadway musicals, the students whose lives she had the privilege of touching, reading, and enjoying the little things that played to her quirky and fun sense of humor. She is survived by her children, Katie Kyle Forman (Brian) and Kenny Kyle, her grandchildren, Maddie and Miles, her father, Ed Hurst, her brother, Brian Seth Hurst, and many wonderful friends who were very special to her. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, in Northfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Merle's memory by donating to WHYY, 150 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

To plant a tree in memory of Merle Hurst-Kyle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries