Hutchinson, Russell A., Jr., - 81, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. He was the son of the late Russell and Elsie (nee Babcock) Hutchinson. Russell was a native of Atlantic City, and a lifelong resident of this area. He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving during the Korean War. He retired from Caesars Hotel and Casino after many years as a parking supervisor. He was an avid reader and loved modern and ancient history. He also enjoyed bird watching. Russell was preceded in death by his son, Eric. He is survived by his loving partner of 38 years, Ellen McGurk; his brother, Robert (Terry); nephew Peter (Paige); niece Lisa (Carl) Welch; and great nephews Patrick and Parker Hutchinson. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at 11:00am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Pomona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to beaconanimalrescue.org. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left at: adams-perfect.com
