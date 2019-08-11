Hutchison, Terence, Jr., - 52, of Northfield, January 25, 1967-August 8, 2019 Terry passed away peacefully at Shore Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Red Bank, NJ and moved to Northfield when he was eight months old. He spent the rest of his life in the area. He graduated from Mainland in 1985 and worked in the landscaping business until he had a traumatic brain injury in 2006. Before that, in his leisure time he enjoyed golfing and drawing. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. Terry spent over eleven years being beautifully cared for and loved by all the staff at Meadowview Nursing home- especially those who worked on the second floor. He is predeceased by his father Terence Sr. He is survived by his mother, Judy, brothers Chris (Angela) and Ray (Caty) and his 4 sisters Emilie Lewis (David), Sarah Lahey (John), Pamela Fantasia (Jim) and Bethany Schoell (Rob). He is also survived by his 10 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Friends of Meadowview Nursing Home, 235 Dolphin Ave, Northfield, NJ, 08225, Missionaries of the Sacred Hearts 2249 Shore Road, Linwood, NJ 08221 or Northfield Baptist Church 1964 Zion Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. There will be a viewing on Monday August 12, 2019 from 4-6pm with a brief service at 5:45 pm. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following.

