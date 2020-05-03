Hutnick, Eleanor (Kerpchak), - 96, of New Berlin, NY, formerly of Garfield, NJ, passed away on April 9, 2020. Born and raised in Garfield, she lived there most of her life before moving to Marmora, NJ in 1999, and later to New Berlin. A parishioner of Ss. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Passaic, Eleanor was the owner of the Firebell Cafe in Garfield for several years, and later worked at the Garfield Library, before retiring. A former member of the Garfield Democratic Club, Eleanor had been active with the Acorn Garden Club in Marmora. Beloved wife of the late George P. Hutnick who passed away in 1977. Devoted mother of George E. Hutnick of Sea Isle City and his late wife Maureen A., and Patricia A. Sowa and her husband David W. of New Berlin. Loving grandmother of George Hutnick, Amanda Tomlin, Jennifer Randall, and Jackie Bogolio. Cherished great grandmother of Samantha and Stephanie Hutnick, Todd and Alicia Randall, Baylie Bogolio, Dylan, Colin and Lili Grace Tomlin. Dear sister of the late Evelyn McCulloch, and her husband William of Bellflower, CA. Funeral Services were private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Av., Clifton. Eleanor was laid to rest next to her husband in Ss. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Saddle Brook. www.ShookFH.com
Most Popular
-
AtlantiCare, Atlantic City casinos partner for safe reopening strategy
-
Hammonton center struggles with COVID-19 as virus explodes in long-term care
-
State officials record first South Jersey prison inmate death from COVID-19
-
Local leaders working on Jersey Shore reopening plan
-
'We can’t guarantee that he’ll make it': Mother of South Jersey prison inmate calls for his release amid COVID-19
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
Overwhelmed with debt? Free yourself from debt and get a fresh start on life! We are a debt …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.