Hutnick, Eleanor (Kerpchak), - 96, of New Berlin, NY, formerly of Garfield, NJ, passed away on April 9, 2020. Born and raised in Garfield, she lived there most of her life before moving to Marmora, NJ in 1999, and later to New Berlin. A parishioner of Ss. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Passaic, Eleanor was the owner of the Firebell Cafe in Garfield for several years, and later worked at the Garfield Library, before retiring. A former member of the Garfield Democratic Club, Eleanor had been active with the Acorn Garden Club in Marmora. Beloved wife of the late George P. Hutnick who passed away in 1977. Devoted mother of George E. Hutnick of Sea Isle City and his late wife Maureen A., and Patricia A. Sowa and her husband David W. of New Berlin. Loving grandmother of George Hutnick, Amanda Tomlin, Jennifer Randall, and Jackie Bogolio. Cherished great grandmother of Samantha and Stephanie Hutnick, Todd and Alicia Randall, Baylie Bogolio, Dylan, Colin and Lili Grace Tomlin. Dear sister of the late Evelyn McCulloch, and her husband William of Bellflower, CA. Funeral Services were private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Av., Clifton. Eleanor was laid to rest next to her husband in Ss. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Saddle Brook. www.ShookFH.com

