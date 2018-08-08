Hyde, Constance (Connie), - 65, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees on August 6th 2018. Connie was born October 11, 1952, the fourth born of nine children to Bud and Pat Hyde. Connie's first 30 years were spent at home enjoying the beach and boardwalk, riding her bike, and having fun with her siblings. She attended St. Nicholas School in Atlantic City and was tutored by Miss Agnes Dwyer, special education teacher. Ultimately Mary's Manor was created to provide a safe, loving environment through charitable donations from the community and FUNdraisers such as Night at the Horse Races, dances, bake sales and ultimately the No Dance Dance. Each event was very popular and well attended. Mary's Manor transitioned to what is now Oaks Integrated Care Facility in Atco, NJ. Connie was always treated like family with loving tenderness from a very caring staff. Connie had a special way of touching hearts and creating smiles despite her physical and mental limitations. Nobody will ever forget the twinkle in her beautiful blue eyes or her contagious chuckle. She is predeceased by her father, Kenneth (Bud), and her brother Kenny. She is survived by her loving mother Pat (Priscilla), her sisters Priscilla, Geraldine (Jon), Nancy (Tom) and Bernadette (Dave) and her brothers Patrick (Laura), Jack (Lori) and Warren (Beth), wonderful nieces, nephews and numerous cousins. She will be greeted in heaven by her guardian angels Uncle Jack and Aunt Peg Sweeney. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated for Connie 11:00 am Friday, August 10, 2018 at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church, 6415 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, NJ. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 am at the Church. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, following Mass. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Oaks Integrated Care, c/o Martha Blvd. Facility, 1022 Martha Blvd., Atco, NJ 08004. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home of Ventnor and Linwood. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.