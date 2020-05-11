HYMAN, WILLIAM EARL, - 65, of Windsor, NC, was born on November 16, 1954, to the late George and Jodie Hyman. He attended school in Bertie County, NC, and later relocated to Atlantic City for better opportunities. His hands were gifted with fixing, building, and painting. He was employed by Ocean Yachts in Egg Harbor City, NJ, as a boat builder and later a handyman. "Wild Bill" as he was commonly referred to, enjoyed music, dancing, and having fun. He had a comedic sense of humor and was the life of the party. William was predeceased by his parents; George and Jodie Hyman; his siblings; Johnny, George Bennett, Clara Mae, and Lloyd. Left to cherish his memories are his children; Dr. Lakecia Hyman, Dr. Felicia Hyman-Medley (Lamar), Anthony, Alisha along with siblings; Doris, Edward Charles (Margie), Joseph (Rosa Pearl), Welton Lee, Darlene, Cecil, and Cecille; former wife of 19 years Juanita Hyman, grandchildren; Nia Meeks, Lamar Jr. & Londyn Medley, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Funeral entrusted to Cherry Funeral Homes, 306 George St. Windsor, NC 27983, viewing May 12, 2020, at 12 pm. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Windsor, NC.

