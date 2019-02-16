Iacone, Rose (Marinucci), - 74, of Ocean City, passed suddenly in Ocean City, NJ on February 8, 2019. Born in South Philadelphia, she lived in Ocean City, NJ and graduated from South Philadelphia High School ('61). Beloved wife of Lawrence Iacone, sister of Steven Marinucci (deceased), sister-in-law of Norma (Spinosa) Marinucci. loving aunt of Joseph and John Marinucci and great aunt of Julie, Jessie, Johnny, Emily, Andrew and Roman. Also survived by many cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass on Wednesday, February 20th at 11 o'clock from The Shores at Wesley Manor, 2201 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of mass. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.