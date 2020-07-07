Iaconelli, Helen Anne, - born December 14, 1965, went home to the Lord after a five-month battle with cancer on July 1, 2020. Helen was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing. Helen had many titles, mom, Mrs. Ike, Dr. Iaconelli, and her proudest and most cherished Bubbie. Helen was born and raised in Absecon, New Jersey, where she continued to call her home until the time of her passing. After getting her three boys in school, Helen returned to school herself and continued an impressive academic career, earning multiple degrees with honors and culminating it with her doctorate in education. Helen taught grade school in Pleasantville and 19 years in Atlantic City at Sovereign Avenue School. Helen taught CCD at Saint Elizabeth Anne Seton Catholic Church as well as serving at the Coastal Christian Church where Helen enjoyed a beautiful Church experience and was blessed by so many new friends and Christian brothers and sisters. She also served in many capacities as a room mother, and numerous activities involving athletics with her boys. Helen was always by her husband's side in all of his endeavors. Helen is survived by her loving husband, Michael; her children, Michael/Lauren, Gregory/Lucy, Anthony/Katie; her four precious grandchildren, Dominic, Jameson, Callie, and Kenadee; her sister, Marie Hodnett, who lovingly stayed by her side throughout her battle; her mother-in-law, Dottie Iaconelli; her loving brother and sisters-in-law, Tony/Maria, Steve/Christi, Kevin/Carol, and Matt; as well as nieces and nephews; her brothers, Richard Dutton, Dan/Betsy Dutton, Michael/Carol Dutton, and sister, Mary/Joe DeLuca; and her fur babies who she loved so much, Newman, Stella, and Cosmo. Visitation will be10AM to 12 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Coastal Christian Church, 8th and Asbury Ave., Ocean City, NJ. A service will follow at 12 PM. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the J1:9 Foundation in support of childhood cancer in Helen's name. www.J19foundation.org. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
