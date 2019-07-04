Iaconis, Nicholas R, - 31, passed away June 27th, 2019 with his mother Sherry Dixon (Iaconis-Gaines-Laudenslager) and his Grandmother (Grammy) Linda Adams by his side at the LSU Medical Center in Bossier, Louisiana. Nick is preceded in death by his Father Robert Iaconis Jr, his Aunt Kimberly Laudenslager, his Great Grandmother Mariam Laudenslager, and his Pop-Pop Charles (Chuck) Adams. He is survived by his mother, his Grammy, his younger brothers Joseph R Iaconis (Jennifer) and John (Jack) A Gale (Kelsey). Also by his younger sister Isabella Gaines, her father Nicks step-father Christopher Gaines, his nephew Little Joey Iaconis, his grandparents Lorraine Iaconis, Robert and Laura Iaconis and Dale Laudenslager (Joyce). In addition, his Uncle Richard Iaconis (Michelle), his Aunt Kathy Raudenbaugh (Mike), his stepmother Christine McCarron, and many other cousins. Nick will be truly missed by his best pal Blue, who never left his side and will never be just a dog, but truly a mans best friend. Nick graduated from Absegami High School in 2005 and went on to become a master carpenter. He started his career under the hands of Joseph Smith builders and developed further in building, woodcarving, custom woodworking, custom ceramic tile flooring, and fireplace designs. He also started his own, and NRI construction company in April 2015. Nick created truly one of a kind pieces from woodwork, ceramic, and carvings for his friends, family, and local businesses. Nick was known best for his quick wit and a keen sense of humor. He could strike up a conversation with absolutely anyone and make a new friend out of them. His well-rounded personality and contagious laugh made him absolutely unforgettable to anyone that he came across. Nicks passions were riding dirt bikes with his father, step-father, and his brothers, going fishing, boating, bowling with his Mom, and golfing with his Grammy. As a child, he also enjoyed snowboarding with his little brothers, the beach with his little sister who was his pride and joy and listening to The Red Hot Chili Peppers. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Adams Perfect Funeral Homes in Northfield. The funeral will be held Saturday, July 6 visitation from 2 PM to 3 PM and the service to directly follow.
